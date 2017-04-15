A building inside Tokyo's oldest temple has been found to have been vandalized with an oil-like liquid.

Police are trying to determine whether it is connected with several other cases of vandalism allegedly committed by 2 Chinese women who have been placed on a wanted list.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department says traces of an oil-like liquid have been found on the Zenizuka Benzaiten building on the west side of Sensoji temple's main hall in Asakusa.

Investigators have yet to determine what the substance is or when the vandalism occurred.

The 2 Chinese citizens, Piao Shanai and Piao Jinyu, were put on the nationwide wanted list on Thursday for allegedly vandalizing Meiji Shrine in Tokyo on April 3rd. The women, both 49-years-old, have already left Japan.

東京・台東区の浅草寺で、油のような液体がかけられた跡が見つかりました。 15日正午ごろ、台東区浅草の浅草寺で、寺の関係者から「液体がかけられている」などと110番通報がありました。