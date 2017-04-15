Thai authorities are expected to repatriate next week a Japanese woman put on an international wanted list for allegedly running an illegal investment scheme in Japan.

62-year-old Setsuko Yamabe is from Kumamoto Prefecture.

She is suspected of illegally raising more than 6.4 million dollars from dozens of investors, telling them that she would return the money with high returns.

She collected money for 1 year up to September 2015.

Yamabe is also suspected of illegally collecting about 640,000 dollars from 2 male acquaintances.