Japan's Taro Kurachi and Takumi Miyake have won the top places in the men's senior and junior age divisions, respectively, in the Youth America Grand Prix ballet competition in New York.

Kurachi, 18, from the city of Iizuka, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, flew to Belgium to learn ballet when he was a junior high school third-grader and then moved to Germany. He has been studying at a ballet school in New York since September last year.

Miyake, 13, is a second-year junior high school student in the city of Marugame in the western Japan prefecture of Kagawa. He is learning at a local ballet school.

The finals of the contest started on April 7, and the results were announced on Friday. The senior division covers dancers aged 15-19, and the junior division is for dancers aged 12-14.

若手バレエダンサーの登竜門の一つである国際コンクール「ユース・アメリカ・グランプリ」で、日本人の男性2人が2つの部門でそれぞれ1位を獲得しました。 ジュニアの男性部門で1位を獲得したのは、香川県丸亀市の中学2年生・三宅啄未さん（13）です。