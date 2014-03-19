A tourist train running on tracks of a now-defunct local railway operator in the town of Takachiho, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, is winning popularity for its panoramic views of nature.

The train suffered a fall in passengers in fiscal 2016, which ended last month, following the series of earthquakes that mainly hit Kumamoto Prefecture, next to Miyazaki, in April last year.

But the number of passengers is now recovering. The town, which borders Kumamoto and Oita prefectures, hopes the train will help promote its postdisaster reconstruction.

Takachiho Railway launched operations in 1989 as a public-private third-sector entity funded partly by the Miyazaki prefectural government, taking over the Takachiho Line of the former Japanese National Railways.