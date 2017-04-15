The government has decided to tolerate the use of Adolf Hitler's autobiography "Mein Kampf" ("My Struggle") as teaching material in schools.
In a written answer approved at a Cabinet meeting Friday in response to an opposition lawmaker’s questions, the government said the German dictator’s book can be used in a way that adheres to the spirit of the basic education law, among other conditions.
An elderly man and his would-be rescuer were struck and killed at a rail crossing in Kawasaki on Saturday when the latter tried to unsuccessfully drag the former out of the path of a train, police said. (Japan Today)
The man arrested over the death of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl in Chiba Prefecture had been seen talking to the victim while he was on patrol duty near her school, investigative sources said Saturday. (Japan Times)
A tourist train running on tracks of a now-defunct local railway operator in the town of Takachiho, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, is winning popularity for its panoramic views of nature. (Jiji)
Japan plans to push forward talks to put a Pacific rim trade pact into force without the United States, which withdrew from the multination agreement in January as President Donald Trump pursues bilateral trade deals, a government source said Saturday. (Japan Today)