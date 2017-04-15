Hitler autobiography 'Mein Kampf' joins Imperial Rescript's return to classrooms
Japan Times -- Apr 16
The government has decided to tolerate the use of Adolf Hitler's autobiography "Mein Kampf" ("My Struggle") as teaching material in schools.

In a written answer approved at a Cabinet meeting Friday in response to an opposition lawmaker’s questions, the government said the German dictator’s book can be used in a way that adheres to the spirit of the basic education law, among other conditions.

