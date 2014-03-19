An elderly man and his would-be rescuer were struck and killed at a rail crossing in Kawasaki on Saturday when the latter tried to unsuccessfully drag the former out of the path of a train, police said.
According to eyewitness accounts and security camera footage obtained by the police, a man said to be in his 70s entered the crossing just before the safety barrier lowered, but did not clear the tracks.
The other man, who appeared to be in his 50s, urged the elderly man to leave the tracks before entering the crossing in an attempt to drag him clear, witnesses said.
The man arrested over the death of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl in Chiba Prefecture had been seen talking to the victim while he was on patrol duty near her school, investigative sources said Saturday. (Japan Times)
A tourist train running on tracks of a now-defunct local railway operator in the town of Takachiho, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, is winning popularity for its panoramic views of nature. (Jiji)
Japan plans to push forward talks to put a Pacific rim trade pact into force without the United States, which withdrew from the multination agreement in January as President Donald Trump pursues bilateral trade deals, a government source said Saturday. (Japan Today)