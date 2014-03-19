An elderly man and his would-be rescuer were struck and killed at a rail crossing in Kawasaki on Saturday when the latter tried to unsuccessfully drag the former out of the path of a train, police said.

According to eyewitness accounts and security camera footage obtained by the police, a man said to be in his 70s entered the crossing just before the safety barrier lowered, but did not clear the tracks.

The other man, who appeared to be in his 50s, urged the elderly man to leave the tracks before entering the crossing in an attempt to drag him clear, witnesses said.

川崎市の京急八丁畷駅の近くの踏切内で、男性2人が電車にはねられて死亡したということです。踏切内で立ち尽くしていた男性を助けようとして別の男性が踏切に入り、巻き込まれたとみられます。