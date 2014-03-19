A memorial ceremony was held in the village of Minamiaso, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Sunday, which marked the first anniversary of the powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 that mainly hit the prefecture in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region on April 16, 2016.

The main quake occurred two days after a 6.5-magnitude foreshock jolted Kumamoto and nearby areas. In Minamiaso, the main quake measured upper 6, the second-highest reading on the 10-point Japanese seismic intensity scale.

The disaster left 27 people dead in the village, including those who died from indirect causes.

Sunday's ceremony was attended by 315 people, including bereaved relatives. They observed a minute of silence and laid flowers to the victims.

熊本地震で2度目の震度7を観測した本震から16日で1年です。熊本県南阿蘇村では犠牲者の追悼式が行われました。 南阿蘇村では本震で震度6強を観測し、阿蘇大橋が崩落するなど大きな被害が出ました。追悼式には遺族ら315人が参列し、犠牲者27人に黙祷（もくとう）を捧げました。