Kumamoto quake memorial ceremony held in village of Minamiaso
Jiji -- Apr 16
A memorial ceremony was held in the village of Minamiaso, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Sunday, which marked the first anniversary of the powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 that mainly hit the prefecture in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region on April 16, 2016.

The main quake occurred two days after a 6.5-magnitude foreshock jolted Kumamoto and nearby areas. In Minamiaso, the main quake measured upper 6, the second-highest reading on the 10-point Japanese seismic intensity scale.

The disaster left 27 people dead in the village, including those who died from indirect causes.

Sunday's ceremony was attended by 315 people, including bereaved relatives. They observed a minute of silence and laid flowers to the victims.

熊本地震で2度目の震度7を観測した本震から16日で1年です。熊本県南阿蘇村では犠牲者の追悼式が行われました。　南阿蘇村では本震で震度6強を観測し、阿蘇大橋が崩落するなど大きな被害が出ました。追悼式には遺族ら315人が参列し、犠牲者27人に黙祷（もくとう）を捧げました。
News sources: Jiji, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Apr 17
Parents of slain Vietnamese girl return to Japan; dad wants to confront suspect
The parents of the Vietnamese schoolgirl killed in Chiba Prefecture last month returned to Japan on Sunday after holding her funeral and hearing the shocking news about the suspect's arrest. (Japan Times)
Apr 17
Narita Airport introduces devices to speed up immigration
Narita Airport and 11 other Japanese airports on Saturday started using portable personal identification devices to speed up immigration checks, at a time when the number of tourists from abroad is soaring. (the-japan-news.com)
Apr 17
Global casino industry juiced For Japan
The world's casino business sees Japan's casino legalization as a golden opportunity and, even amid the ongoing recovery in Macau, the gaming industry is all abuzz about it. (forbes.com)
Apr 16
Kumamoto quake memorial ceremony held in village of Minamiaso
A memorial ceremony was held in the village of Minamiaso, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Sunday, which marked the first anniversary of the powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 that mainly hit the prefecture in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region on April 16, 2016. (Jiji)
Apr 16
Tying the knot is unraveling in Japan
Love, marriage; marriage, love. It was so simple, once upon a time. (Japan Times)
Apr 16
Tokyo's oldest temple vandalized
A building inside Tokyo's oldest temple has been found to have been vandalized with an oil-like liquid. (NHK)
Apr 16
2 men killed by train in failed rail crossing rescue attempt
An elderly man and his would-be rescuer were struck and killed at a rail crossing in Kawasaki on Saturday when the latter tried to unsuccessfully drag the former out of the path of a train, police said. (Japan Today)
Apr 16
Hitler autobiography 'Mein Kampf' joins Imperial Rescript's return to classrooms
The government has decided to tolerate the use of Adolf Hitler's autobiography "Mein Kampf" ("My Struggle") as teaching material in schools. (Japan Times)
Apr 16
Chiba murder suspect talked to victim while on school patrol, sources say
The man arrested over the death of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl in Chiba Prefecture had been seen talking to the victim while he was on patrol duty near her school, investigative sources said Saturday. (Japan Times)
Apr 16
One year on: Tourist train gaining popularity in quake-hit town
A tourist train running on tracks of a now-defunct local railway operator in the town of Takachiho, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, is winning popularity for its panoramic views of nature. (Jiji)