A memorial ceremony was held in the village of Minamiaso, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Sunday, which marked the first anniversary of the powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 that mainly hit the prefecture in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region on April 16, 2016.
The main quake occurred two days after a 6.5-magnitude foreshock jolted Kumamoto and nearby areas. In Minamiaso, the main quake measured upper 6, the second-highest reading on the 10-point Japanese seismic intensity scale.
The disaster left 27 people dead in the village, including those who died from indirect causes.
Sunday's ceremony was attended by 315 people, including bereaved relatives. They observed a minute of silence and laid flowers to the victims.
The parents of the Vietnamese schoolgirl killed in Chiba Prefecture last month returned to Japan on Sunday after holding her funeral and hearing the shocking news about the suspect's arrest. (Japan Times)
Narita Airport and 11 other Japanese airports on Saturday started using portable personal identification devices to speed up immigration checks, at a time when the number of tourists from abroad is soaring. (the-japan-news.com)
An elderly man and his would-be rescuer were struck and killed at a rail crossing in Kawasaki on Saturday when the latter tried to unsuccessfully drag the former out of the path of a train, police said. (Japan Today)
The man arrested over the death of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl in Chiba Prefecture had been seen talking to the victim while he was on patrol duty near her school, investigative sources said Saturday. (Japan Times)
A tourist train running on tracks of a now-defunct local railway operator in the town of Takachiho, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, is winning popularity for its panoramic views of nature. (Jiji)