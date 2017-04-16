Parents of slain Vietnamese girl return to Japan; dad wants to confront suspect
Japan Times -- Apr 17
The parents of the Vietnamese schoolgirl killed in Chiba Prefecture last month returned to Japan on Sunday after holding her funeral and hearing the shocking news about the suspect's arrest.

Le Anh Hao, the father of 9-year-old Le Thi Nhat Linh, was due to be briefed with other family members about the police investigation.

On Friday Yasumasa Shibuya, the 46-year-old head of the parents’ association at the girl’s elementary school in Matsudo, Chiba, was arrested on suspicion of abandoning the third-grader’s body.

Shibuya, the only suspect in the case, has remained silent during questioning, the police said.

The girl, called “Linh-chan” by neighbors, is believed to have been abducted shortly after leaving for school on the morning of March 24.

Facing reporters at Narita Airport upon arrival from Vietnam, where he buried the body of his daughter, Le said in a shivering voice that he hopes the man will be punished under Japanese law.

Le said his heart has been aching since he lost his daughter and that he wants to talk with the person responsible for her death face to face. He said he does not know what to do now.

The girl vanished after leaving for school shortly past 8 a.m. on March 24 and her body was found near a drainage ditch in nearby Abiko two days later.

Surveillance camera footage shows the minicar owned by Shibuya driving to an embankment on the Tone River in Bando, Ibaraki Prefecture, on the afternoon of March 24. The girl’s satchel bag was found in the area. The car is then seen heading to the drainage ditch area some 20 km away, where her body was found.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Apr 17
Parents of slain Vietnamese girl return to Japan; dad wants to confront suspect
The parents of the Vietnamese schoolgirl killed in Chiba Prefecture last month returned to Japan on Sunday after holding her funeral and hearing the shocking news about the suspect's arrest. (Japan Times)
Apr 17
Narita Airport introduces devices to speed up immigration
Narita Airport and 11 other Japanese airports on Saturday started using portable personal identification devices to speed up immigration checks, at a time when the number of tourists from abroad is soaring. (the-japan-news.com)
Apr 17
Global casino industry juiced For Japan
The world's casino business sees Japan's casino legalization as a golden opportunity and, even amid the ongoing recovery in Macau, the gaming industry is all abuzz about it. (forbes.com)
Apr 16
Kumamoto quake memorial ceremony held in village of Minamiaso
A memorial ceremony was held in the village of Minamiaso, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Sunday, which marked the first anniversary of the powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 that mainly hit the prefecture in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region on April 16, 2016. (Jiji)
Apr 16
Tying the knot is unraveling in Japan
Love, marriage; marriage, love. It was so simple, once upon a time. (Japan Times)
Apr 16
Tokyo's oldest temple vandalized
A building inside Tokyo's oldest temple has been found to have been vandalized with an oil-like liquid. (NHK)
Apr 16
2 men killed by train in failed rail crossing rescue attempt
An elderly man and his would-be rescuer were struck and killed at a rail crossing in Kawasaki on Saturday when the latter tried to unsuccessfully drag the former out of the path of a train, police said. (Japan Today)
Apr 16
Hitler autobiography 'Mein Kampf' joins Imperial Rescript's return to classrooms
The government has decided to tolerate the use of Adolf Hitler's autobiography "Mein Kampf" ("My Struggle") as teaching material in schools. (Japan Times)
Apr 16
Chiba murder suspect talked to victim while on school patrol, sources say
The man arrested over the death of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl in Chiba Prefecture had been seen talking to the victim while he was on patrol duty near her school, investigative sources said Saturday. (Japan Times)
Apr 16
One year on: Tourist train gaining popularity in quake-hit town
A tourist train running on tracks of a now-defunct local railway operator in the town of Takachiho, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, is winning popularity for its panoramic views of nature. (Jiji)