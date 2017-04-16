The world's casino business sees Japan's casino legalization as a golden opportunity and, even amid the ongoing recovery in Macau, the gaming industry is all abuzz about it.

One unscientific indicator: I'm a speaker at next month's Japan Gaming Congress in Tokyo and I've had several industry friends ask for my help to get them get on the conference program. More scientifically, a study by Global Market Advisors indicates, no matter how Japan plays casino legalization – or, as supporters would prefer, integrated resort development – it will be the second biggest market in Asia and number three in the world, behind the U.S. and Macau. That explains why Las Vegas Sands founder Sheldon Adelson says his company will invest $10 billion in a Japan integrated resort, and Melco Resorts and Entertainment Chairman and CEO Lawrence Ho says his company will spend "whatever it takes" to secure a Japan gaming license. But the multiple scenarios also underline how little anyone knows about what Japan has in mind for development of its so-called IRs.

Early this month, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reiterated his support for casino legalization at the opening meeting of a government task force to help shape IR regulatory legislation. "The world's highest standards of casino regulations will be introduced, and policies to deal with issues like gambling addiction will be addressed," Abe said, facing up to public perceptions that IRs will add more problem gambling in a country where citizens already spend billions on pachinko, horse racing and lotteries.

Abe's statement demonstrates that, despite the negative public reaction, he remains committed to IRs to boost Abenomics and relieve Japan's quarter century long economic funk. Despite Abe's latest blessing, casino legalization in Japan remains a big deal but not a done deal.