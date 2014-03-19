Narita Airport and 11 other Japanese airports on Saturday started using portable personal identification devices to speed up immigration checks, at a time when the number of tourists from abroad is soaring.

The device, called biocart, can collect fingerprint data from foreign visitors and take pictures of their faces, both required as measures to prevent terrorism under the nation's immigration procedures, while they are waiting in lines to reach the immigration counters at airports.

At Narita Airport, 45 units of the biocart are introduced at Terminal 1 and 30 units at Terminal 2.

The portable equipment is expected to reduce the waiting time in busy hours to 20 minutes from 30 minutes at present.