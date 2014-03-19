Narita Airport introduces devices to speed up immigration
the-japan-news.com -- Apr 17
Narita Airport and 11 other Japanese airports on Saturday started using portable personal identification devices to speed up immigration checks, at a time when the number of tourists from abroad is soaring.

The device, called biocart, can collect fingerprint data from foreign visitors and take pictures of their faces, both required as measures to prevent terrorism under the nation's immigration procedures, while they are waiting in lines to reach the immigration counters at airports.

At Narita Airport, 45 units of the biocart are introduced at Terminal 1 and 30 units at Terminal 2.

The portable equipment is expected to reduce the waiting time in busy hours to 20 minutes from 30 minutes at present.

News source: the-japan-news.com
Apr 17
Apr 16
One year on: Tourist train gaining popularity in quake-hit town
A tourist train running on tracks of a now-defunct local railway operator in the town of Takachiho, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, is winning popularity for its panoramic views of nature. (Jiji)
Apr 16
Tourist season opens for Alpine route
A scenic mountain route running through the Northern Alps in central Japan has fully reopened after a winter break. (NHK)
Apr 15
Ginza Six turns new page for Tokyo's shopping scene
The new Ginza Six commercial complex was unveiled to the media here Friday, featuring luxury outlets like Christian Dior and Fendi as well as a massive atrium and wide hallways designed to help shoppers relax. (Nikkei)
Apr 13
Bilingual traffic signs to debut in July
Japan will introduce bilingual traffic signs in July as visitors surge ahead of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020. (Japan Times)
Apr 13
Tokyo Disneyland to undergo renovation to win back visitors
Large-scale renovation work has started at Tokyo Disneyland for completion in spring 2020 as its operator aims to reverse the recent downtrend in the number of visitors. (Jiji)
Apr 13
JAL and ANA say overbooking violence would never happen in Japan
The violent video of a passenger being forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight on Sunday has gone viral around the world, including in Japan, sparking outcry and concern that a similar incident could happen here. (Japan Times)
Apr 10
Nijo Castle's gleaming gate looks as good as new after repairs
Nijo Castle's main gate is looking back to its majestic best after the completion of extensive repair to the entrance of the UNESCO World Heritage site in this ancient capital. (Asahi)
Apr 10
Part of Japan's alpine route reopens
Part of a scenic mountain route through central Japan's Northern Alps has reopened after being closed for the winter. (NHK)
Apr 09
Over 1,000 idol singers to gather in Tokyo for massive fan event at Budokan
This is really the golden age of Japanese idol singers. Yes, Japan's appreciation for perky vocalists in frilly skirts stretches back to at least the 1970s. The current otaku culture boom, though, mixed with the opportunities modern Internet technology offers for promoting brand-new performers who're still in the earliest phases of building a fanbase means that never before have there been so many listening options for fans of idol music. (Japan Today)