NHK -- Apr 18
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the government is making contingency plans to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals on the Korean Peninsula in the face of increasing tensions in the region.
At a Lower House committee meeting on Monday, Abe was asked how the government will protect or evacuate Japanese if a crisis occurs.
Abe said the government is examining various emergency responses.
He said new security laws have made it possible for Japan's Self-Defense Forces to play a greater role in rescuing Japanese nationals should the need arise.
News source: NHK
Apr 18
Apr 18
In Tokyo's Ginza district, several luxury brand stores opened one after the other last year. Have a look inside and you will see smartly dressed young women waiting on rich customers. But while a lot of women long for jobs at luxury brand stores, the reality is a lot different. Their working conditions are almost blue-collar. (Japan Today)
Apr 18
Apr 18
Apr 18
Apr 18
Just over a year ago, the Japanese press was agog with stories of their "national treasure," Seibu Lions pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka, going overseas to play baseball in the U.S. While bemoaning the loss of a homegrown star, there was also a hint of pride in Matsuzaka's ability to compete in the MLB. (Japan Today)
Apr 17
Apr 17
Apr 17
Apr 17