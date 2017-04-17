Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the government is making contingency plans to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals on the Korean Peninsula in the face of increasing tensions in the region.

At a Lower House committee meeting on Monday, Abe was asked how the government will protect or evacuate Japanese if a crisis occurs.

Abe said the government is examining various emergency responses.

He said new security laws have made it possible for Japan's Self-Defense Forces to play a greater role in rescuing Japanese nationals should the need arise.