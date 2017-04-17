A redevelopment project will soon begin near Tokyo Station including the construction of Japan's tallest skyscraper.
Mitsubishi Estate and others will start the project later this month. The area is in the central business district, where the Bank of Japan and the headquarters of major financial institutions are located.
The project includes 3 buildings. One of them is a 61-story, 390-meter-high skyscraper. It will have shops, offices and an observation deck.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the government is making contingency plans to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals on the Korean Peninsula in the face of increasing tensions in the region. (NHK)
In Tokyo's Ginza district, several luxury brand stores opened one after the other last year. Have a look inside and you will see smartly dressed young women waiting on rich customers. But while a lot of women long for jobs at luxury brand stores, the reality is a lot different. Their working conditions are almost blue-collar. (Japan Today)
Just over a year ago, the Japanese press was agog with stories of their "national treasure," Seibu Lions pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka, going overseas to play baseball in the U.S. While bemoaning the loss of a homegrown star, there was also a hint of pride in Matsuzaka's ability to compete in the MLB. (Japan Today)
The parents of the Vietnamese schoolgirl killed in Chiba Prefecture last month returned to Japan on Sunday after holding her funeral and hearing the shocking news about the suspect's arrest. (Japan Times)
Narita Airport and 11 other Japanese airports on Saturday started using portable personal identification devices to speed up immigration checks, at a time when the number of tourists from abroad is soaring. (the-japan-news.com)