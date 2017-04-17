A redevelopment project will soon begin near Tokyo Station including the construction of Japan's tallest skyscraper.

Mitsubishi Estate and others will start the project later this month. The area is in the central business district, where the Bank of Japan and the headquarters of major financial institutions are located.

The project includes 3 buildings. One of them is a 61-story, 390-meter-high skyscraper. It will have shops, offices and an observation deck.