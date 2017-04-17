Japan Times -- Apr 18
A medical student was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for gang raping a woman with his classmates.
Kensuke Yamada, 23, a fifth-year student in Chiba University’s medical school, was found guilty of taking part in the rape last September at a restaurant in the city of Chiba.
“The defendant’s demeanor of ignoring the victim’s worth as a human was evident,” said the presiding judge, Noriaki Yoshimura, of the Chiba District Court.
Prosecutors had sought five years for Yamada, while his lawyers sought a suspended sentence, saying the crime was not premeditated and that he showed remorse.
The court found that Yamada conspired with fellow medical student Masaya Yoshimoto, 23, to rape the victim, who was inebriated at the time, from late in the evening of Sept. 20 into the early hours of the following day.
20代の女性に集団で乱暴した罪に問われた千葉大医学部の男に懲役3年の実刑判決が言い渡されました。 千葉大学医学部5年の山田兼輔被告（23）は、同じ医学部の吉元将也被告（23）と共謀し、去年9月、千葉市内の飲食店のトイレで20代の女性に集団で乱暴した罪に問われています。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
Apr 18
Apr 18
In Tokyo's Ginza district, several luxury brand stores opened one after the other last year. Have a look inside and you will see smartly dressed young women waiting on rich customers. But while a lot of women long for jobs at luxury brand stores, the reality is a lot different. Their working conditions are almost blue-collar. (Japan Today)
Apr 18
Apr 18
Apr 18
Apr 18
Just over a year ago, the Japanese press was agog with stories of their "national treasure," Seibu Lions pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka, going overseas to play baseball in the U.S. While bemoaning the loss of a homegrown star, there was also a hint of pride in Matsuzaka's ability to compete in the MLB. (Japan Today)
Apr 17
Apr 17
Apr 17
Apr 17