A medical student was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for gang raping a woman with his classmates.

Kensuke Yamada, 23, a fifth-year student in Chiba University’s medical school, was found guilty of taking part in the rape last September at a restaurant in the city of Chiba.

“The defendant’s demeanor of ignoring the victim’s worth as a human was evident,” said the presiding judge, Noriaki Yoshimura, of the Chiba District Court.

Prosecutors had sought five years for Yamada, while his lawyers sought a suspended sentence, saying the crime was not premeditated and that he showed remorse.

The court found that Yamada conspired with fellow medical student Masaya Yoshimoto, 23, to rape the victim, who was inebriated at the time, from late in the evening of Sept. 20 into the early hours of the following day.

20代の女性に集団で乱暴した罪に問われた千葉大医学部の男に懲役3年の実刑判決が言い渡されました。 千葉大学医学部5年の山田兼輔被告（23）は、同じ医学部の吉元将也被告（23）と共謀し、去年9月、千葉市内の飲食店のトイレで20代の女性に集団で乱暴した罪に問われています。