In Tokyo's Ginza district, several luxury brand stores opened one after the other last year. Have a look inside and you will see smartly dressed young women waiting on rich customers. But while a lot of women long for jobs at luxury brand stores, the reality is a lot different. Their working conditions are almost blue-collar.

Currently, full-time jobs at luxury brand shops are very competitive. An insider says 20,000 applicants send their resumes for 100 job vacancies, for example. Some of the successful ones talk to Shukan Post about their working environment.

Akemi Noda, a full-time saleswoman at one store, said, "I need to stand all day long in high heels. I spend half of the day in a storage space doing inventory, lifting heavy boxes. Even if I have back pains, I can't use an anti-inflammatory analgesic plaster because it smells."

Stress is another problem. "The store is very strict about making sure nothing goes missing. Everyone must undergo a security check when coming to and leaving the shop. We can't go home until the manager confirms all the items are intact. That is very stressful," said Ayu Yoshino, 28, a full-time employee at a jewelry store. She adds, "The shop always sets a profit goal. For example, in the Christmas season, we have to sell 50 million yen worth of jewelry a day."

Wages are also unimaginably law despite their brand image. "My base salary is 220,000 yen and after tax, it comes to 190,000 yen with bonuses twice a year," said Noda. "My total income is 3,400,000 yen. Even if I get promoted to a managing position, the salary won't go up much. So no matter how long I work, my income remains almost the same. We don't get overtime, either."