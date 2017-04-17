The body of a missing elementary school boy has been found submerged in a river in Hitachi City, police said on Sunday, reports TV Asahi.

At around 9:00 a.m., police found the unclothed body submerged at a depth of one meter near a bank of the Kuji River.

The boy left his residence at around 2:00 p.m. the day before. When he didn't return five hours later, the boy's father alerted police.

The body did not have any external wounds. At a nearby bridge, a bicycle was found abandoned along with clothing and shoes, police said.

茨城県日立市の久慈川で小学5年の男子児童（10）の遺体が見つかりました。警察は川に入った男子児童が溺れたとみて当時の状況を調べています。 15日午後7時すぎ、日立市に住む小学5年の男子児童の父親から「子どもが学校へ行くと出て行ったまま帰ってこない」と通報がありました。