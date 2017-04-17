tokyoreporter.com -- Apr 18
The body of a missing elementary school boy has been found submerged in a river in Hitachi City, police said on Sunday, reports TV Asahi.
At around 9:00 a.m., police found the unclothed body submerged at a depth of one meter near a bank of the Kuji River.
The boy left his residence at around 2:00 p.m. the day before. When he didn't return five hours later, the boy's father alerted police.
The body did not have any external wounds. At a nearby bridge, a bicycle was found abandoned along with clothing and shoes, police said.
茨城県日立市の久慈川で小学5年の男子児童（10）の遺体が見つかりました。警察は川に入った男子児童が溺れたとみて当時の状況を調べています。 15日午後7時すぎ、日立市に住む小学5年の男子児童の父親から「子どもが学校へ行くと出て行ったまま帰ってこない」と通報がありました。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
Apr 18
Apr 18
In Tokyo's Ginza district, several luxury brand stores opened one after the other last year. Have a look inside and you will see smartly dressed young women waiting on rich customers. But while a lot of women long for jobs at luxury brand stores, the reality is a lot different. Their working conditions are almost blue-collar. (Japan Today)
Apr 18
Apr 18
Apr 18
Apr 18
Just over a year ago, the Japanese press was agog with stories of their "national treasure," Seibu Lions pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka, going overseas to play baseball in the U.S. While bemoaning the loss of a homegrown star, there was also a hint of pride in Matsuzaka's ability to compete in the MLB. (Japan Today)
Apr 17
Apr 17
Apr 17
Apr 17