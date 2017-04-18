Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US Vice President Mike Pence have agreed on the importance of the role of China in dealing with the increasing threats from North Korea.

Pence arrived in Japan from South Korea on Tuesday, and had lunch with Abe at the prime minister's office.

They were joined by Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, Economy Minister Hiroshige Seko, and US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Abe expressed the hope of demonstrating the strength of the Japan-US alliance at a time when the North Korean situation is growing increasingly harsh.

He also stressed the need to keep pressuring the North to agree to a serious dialogue.

He said Japan welcomes the stance of the US administration of President Donald Trump that all options are on the table, rather than continuing the idea of strategic patience.

Pence replied that the US is determined to work closely with Japan and other allies to achieve peace and stability in the region.

He said the US understands that this is a challenging time for the people of Japan, living with increasing provocations across the Sea of Japan. He added that the US is with Japan 100 percent.