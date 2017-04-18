Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US Vice President Mike Pence have agreed on the importance of the role of China in dealing with the increasing threats from North Korea.
Pence arrived in Japan from South Korea on Tuesday, and had lunch with Abe at the prime minister's office.
They were joined by Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, Economy Minister Hiroshige Seko, and US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
Abe expressed the hope of demonstrating the strength of the Japan-US alliance at a time when the North Korean situation is growing increasingly harsh.
He also stressed the need to keep pressuring the North to agree to a serious dialogue.
He said Japan welcomes the stance of the US administration of President Donald Trump that all options are on the table, rather than continuing the idea of strategic patience.
Pence replied that the US is determined to work closely with Japan and other allies to achieve peace and stability in the region.
He said the US understands that this is a challenging time for the people of Japan, living with increasing provocations across the Sea of Japan. He added that the US is with Japan 100 percent.
VIDEO
Apr 19
Japanese reporters have visited a site in North Korea where the remains of Japanese who died around the end of World War Two are said to have been buried.
(NHK)
Apr 19
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US Vice President Mike Pence have agreed on the importance of the role of China in dealing with the increasing threats from North Korea.
(NHK)
Apr 19
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 39-year-old man suspected in the theft of hundreds of pairs of women's underwear in the western Tokyo cities of Mitaka and Chofu, reports Fuji News Network
(tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 19
A brown powder was found scattered Tuesday at around 50 locations in Nijo Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Kyoto, police said.
(Japan Times)
Apr 19
Unknown perpetrators snatched replica gold plates from a museum in Sado City but left behind real precious metals next to the display, police revealed on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi.
(tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 19
Japan's Defense Ministry said Tuesday it will open almost all Self-Defense Forces positions to women, aiming to double the proportion of female members in the SDF.
(Jiji)
Apr 19
Internet retail giant Amazon has expanded the range of items for its quick delivery service in central Tokyo.
(NHK)
Apr 19
The Abe administration has begun exploring concrete rules to regulate the operation of casinos to follow up on a law enacted last year to legalize casinos.
(Japan Times)
Apr 19
The number of stores accepting Alipay in Japan will double to 45,000 this year, CEO Genki Oka of the Japanese unit of China's Ant Financial Services Group told The Nikkei on Tuesday.
(Nikkei)
Apr 19
The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that it projects 1.2 pct growth in the Japanese economy in 2017, up 0.4 percentage point from its previous projection in January.
(Jiji)