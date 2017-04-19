Internet retail giant Amazon has expanded the range of items for its quick delivery service in central Tokyo.
Amazon has provided one-hour delivery in Japan's capital since 2015, but this was limited to goods stocked in its warehouses.
The firm launched an expanded service on Tuesday in cooperation with Takashimaya department store and some drugstores.
Amazon says about 10,000 items, including deli food, can be directly shipped from the stores. Customers can place orders through a dedicated app.
Amazon says the minimum order is about 23 dollars, and a delivery fee of up to 13 dollars will be charged. The orders will not be redelivered.
VIDEO
ネット通販大手のアマゾンは最短1時間で配達する即日配送サービスを拡充し、ドラッグストアや大手百貨店の商品も対象にすると発表しました。
Apr 19
Japanese reporters have visited a site in North Korea where the remains of Japanese who died around the end of World War Two are said to have been buried.
(NHK)
Apr 19
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US Vice President Mike Pence have agreed on the importance of the role of China in dealing with the increasing threats from North Korea.
(NHK)
Apr 19
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 39-year-old man suspected in the theft of hundreds of pairs of women's underwear in the western Tokyo cities of Mitaka and Chofu, reports Fuji News Network
(tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 19
A brown powder was found scattered Tuesday at around 50 locations in Nijo Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Kyoto, police said.
(Japan Times)
Apr 19
Unknown perpetrators snatched replica gold plates from a museum in Sado City but left behind real precious metals next to the display, police revealed on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi.
(tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 19
Japan's Defense Ministry said Tuesday it will open almost all Self-Defense Forces positions to women, aiming to double the proportion of female members in the SDF.
(Jiji)
Apr 19
Internet retail giant Amazon has expanded the range of items for its quick delivery service in central Tokyo.
(NHK)
Apr 19
The Abe administration has begun exploring concrete rules to regulate the operation of casinos to follow up on a law enacted last year to legalize casinos.
(Japan Times)
Apr 19
The number of stores accepting Alipay in Japan will double to 45,000 this year, CEO Genki Oka of the Japanese unit of China's Ant Financial Services Group told The Nikkei on Tuesday.
(Nikkei)
Apr 19
The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that it projects 1.2 pct growth in the Japanese economy in 2017, up 0.4 percentage point from its previous projection in January.
(Jiji)