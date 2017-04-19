Internet retail giant Amazon has expanded the range of items for its quick delivery service in central Tokyo.

Amazon has provided one-hour delivery in Japan's capital since 2015, but this was limited to goods stocked in its warehouses.

The firm launched an expanded service on Tuesday in cooperation with Takashimaya department store and some drugstores.

Amazon says about 10,000 items, including deli food, can be directly shipped from the stores. Customers can place orders through a dedicated app.

Amazon says the minimum order is about 23 dollars, and a delivery fee of up to 13 dollars will be charged. The orders will not be redelivered.

ネット通販大手のアマゾンは最短1時間で配達する即日配送サービスを拡充し、ドラッグストアや大手百貨店の商品も対象にすると発表しました。