Japanese reporters have visited a site in North Korea where the remains of Japanese who died around the end of World War Two are said to have been buried.
North Korean officials took the journalists to Hamhung in South Hamgyong province on Tuesday.
They visited a suburb where about 1,500 people detained by the former Soviet Union are said to have died because of the poor conditions. In 2012, North Korean workers dug up human remains in a cornfield in the area. They were observed by a group of Japanese visitors, who included reporters.
On Tuesday, the officials showed the cornfield to the Japanese media. Local officials said they have reburied the remains and the area will not be developed because it is a burial site.
Analysts say North Korea is seeking to reopen dialogue with Japan, although the investigation into the fates of the Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea has stalled.
