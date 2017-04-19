Japanese reporters have visited a site in North Korea where the remains of Japanese who died around the end of World War Two are said to have been buried.

North Korean officials took the journalists to Hamhung in South Hamgyong province on Tuesday.

They visited a suburb where about 1,500 people detained by the former Soviet Union are said to have died because of the poor conditions. In 2012, North Korean workers dug up human remains in a cornfield in the area. They were observed by a group of Japanese visitors, who included reporters.

On Tuesday, the officials showed the cornfield to the Japanese media. Local officials said they have reburied the remains and the area will not be developed because it is a burial site.

Analysts say North Korea is seeking to reopen dialogue with Japan, although the investigation into the fates of the Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea has stalled.

北朝鮮は18日、一部の日本メディアに対して日本人の遺骨の埋葬地を公開し、遺族への早期返還を呼び掛けました。 咸鏡（ハムギョン）南道富坪（プピョン）には地元当局によりますと、第2次大戦後に旧ソ連軍が日本人の収容所を作り、約1440人が病気や飢えなどで死亡したということです。