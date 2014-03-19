The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that it projects 1.2 pct growth in the Japanese economy in 2017, up 0.4 percentage point from its previous projection in January.

The forecast for the world economy was revised up 0.1 point to 3.5 pct, according to the IMF's latest World Economic Outlook report.

"Pressures for inward-looking policies are increasing in advanced economies," the report said, indicating concern that protectionist moves by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration could dampen the world economy.

The upward revision for Japan reflected "stronger-than-expected net exports," according to the report.