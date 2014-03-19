Japan's Defense Ministry said Tuesday it will open almost all Self-Defense Forces positions to women, aiming to double the proportion of female members in the SDF.

Women will be allowed to join the infantry and tank companies of the Ground SDF, for instance.

Of a total of some 230,000 SDF personnel, women currently account for only 14,000, or some 6 pct, according to the ministry.

The ministry previously restricted women from taking positions that are physically demanding or would likely put them into direct combat.

But it has been relaxing the limits in stages from the standpoint of providing equal opportunities for both men and women. Last year, the ministry permitted the assignment of women to the GSDF antitank helicopter unit and the Maritime SDF missile ship unit.