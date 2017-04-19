Bungled heist: Thieves targeting gold snatched replicas from Niigata museum
tokyoreporter.com -- Apr 19
Unknown perpetrators snatched replica gold plates from a museum in Sado City but left behind real precious metals next to the display, police revealed on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi.

At around midnight on Monday, the suspects smashed a glass window near the entrance of the Aikawa Kyodo Museum and stole replica gold plates from a display, Niigata Prefectural Police said.

Responding security guards arrived at the scene about 28 minutes later to find an arm-sized hole in a door behind the case, the Asahi Shimbun reported (Apr. 18).

On both sides of the display of the replicas were three plates of silver (each weighing some 30 kilograms and valued at 2.10 million yen) and a one-kilogram gold bar (valued at 5 million yen), all of which the thieves left undisturbed.

The replicas were part of a display about the last gold extracted from a mine, which closed in 1989.

盗み出したのは本物の金ではなく、そのレプリカ。何とも間抜けな泥棒です。　17日未明、新潟県佐渡市の博物館に何者かが侵入し、展示されていた金の延べ板5枚が盗まれているのが見つかりました。警察によりますと、玄関脇のガラス戸が割られていて、警備員が到着するまで28分間の早業でした。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Apr 19
Japanese media shown burial site in N.Korea
Japanese reporters have visited a site in North Korea where the remains of Japanese who died around the end of World War Two are said to have been buried. (NHK)
Apr 19
Abe, Pence urge China to act on N.Korea
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US Vice President Mike Pence have agreed on the importance of the role of China in dealing with the increasing threats from North Korea. (NHK)
Apr 19
Tokyo cops find 600 pairs of women's underwear in residence of suspected thief
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 39-year-old man suspected in the theft of hundreds of pairs of women's underwear in the western Tokyo cities of Mitaka and Chofu, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 19
Brown powder found scattered around World Heritage castle in Kyoto
A brown powder was found scattered Tuesday at around 50 locations in Nijo Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Kyoto, police said. (Japan Times)
Apr 19
Bungled heist: Thieves targeting gold snatched replicas from Niigata museum
Unknown perpetrators snatched replica gold plates from a museum in Sado City but left behind real precious metals next to the display, police revealed on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 19
Japan SDF to open almost all positions to women
Japan's Defense Ministry said Tuesday it will open almost all Self-Defense Forces positions to women, aiming to double the proportion of female members in the SDF. (Jiji)
Apr 19
Amazon expands quick delivery service in Tokyo
Internet retail giant Amazon has expanded the range of items for its quick delivery service in central Tokyo. (NHK)
Apr 19
Will casinos fuel addiction to gambling?
The Abe administration has begun exploring concrete rules to regulate the operation of casinos to follow up on a law enacted last year to legalize casinos. (Japan Times)
Apr 19
Stores accepting China's Alipay seen doubling in Japan
The number of stores accepting Alipay in Japan will double to 45,000 this year, CEO Genki Oka of the Japanese unit of China's Ant Financial Services Group told The Nikkei on Tuesday. (Nikkei)
Apr 19
IMF revises up Japan 2017 growth estimate to 1.2 pct
The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that it projects 1.2 pct growth in the Japanese economy in 2017, up 0.4 percentage point from its previous projection in January. (Jiji)