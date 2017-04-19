Unknown perpetrators snatched replica gold plates from a museum in Sado City but left behind real precious metals next to the display, police revealed on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi.

At around midnight on Monday, the suspects smashed a glass window near the entrance of the Aikawa Kyodo Museum and stole replica gold plates from a display, Niigata Prefectural Police said.

Responding security guards arrived at the scene about 28 minutes later to find an arm-sized hole in a door behind the case, the Asahi Shimbun reported (Apr. 18).

On both sides of the display of the replicas were three plates of silver (each weighing some 30 kilograms and valued at 2.10 million yen) and a one-kilogram gold bar (valued at 5 million yen), all of which the thieves left undisturbed.

The replicas were part of a display about the last gold extracted from a mine, which closed in 1989.

盗み出したのは本物の金ではなく、そのレプリカ。何とも間抜けな泥棒です。 17日未明、新潟県佐渡市の博物館に何者かが侵入し、展示されていた金の延べ板5枚が盗まれているのが見つかりました。警察によりますと、玄関脇のガラス戸が割られていて、警備員が到着するまで28分間の早業でした。