A brown powder was found scattered Tuesday at around 50 locations in Nijo Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Kyoto, police said.

The substance, apparently curry powder, was found by a guide near a corridor of the Ninomaru Palace, a national treasure, at around 11 a.m. Blots of the powder were also found at other locations including on walls, in corridors and in a garden.

The police believe the powder was intentionally scattered around the area and are checking security camera footage.

The blots were not seen before the castle opened at around 8:30 a.m. when staff checked around the site.

京都の二条城で、カレー粉のような粉がまかれているのが見つかりました。 二条城事務所によりますと、18日正午前、職員が国宝の二の丸御殿の入り口付近で、カレー粉のような粉がまかれているのを見つけて警察に通報しました。