A brown powder was found scattered Tuesday at around 50 locations in Nijo Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Kyoto, police said.
The substance, apparently curry powder, was found by a guide near a corridor of the Ninomaru Palace, a national treasure, at around 11 a.m. Blots of the powder were also found at other locations including on walls, in corridors and in a garden.
The police believe the powder was intentionally scattered around the area and are checking security camera footage.
The blots were not seen before the castle opened at around 8:30 a.m. when staff checked around the site.
