Stores accepting China's Alipay seen doubling in Japan

The number of stores accepting Alipay in Japan will double to 45,000 this year, CEO Genki Oka of the Japanese unit of China's Ant Financial Services Group told The Nikkei on Tuesday.

Ant Financial, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, aims to extend Alipay use to places like small-town shopping districts as a growing number of Chinese tourists travel beyond Japan's cities.

