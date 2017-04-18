Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 39-year-old man suspected in the theft of hundreds of pairs of women's underwear in the western Tokyo cities of Mitaka and Chofu, reports Fuji News Network

In July of 2014, Nobuo Amakawa, a resident of Chofu, allegedly stole two undergarments from a woman, 29, at her apartment in Mitaka after she hung them out to dry. The suspect was apprehended last month during a similar theft at a different woman's residence in the same city.

Amakawa, who has been charged with theft, admits to the allegations. "I could not control my sexual desire and committed the theft," police quoted the suspect.

A search of the suspect's residence in Chofu by police revealed about 600 pairs of women's underwear.

"I've done this more than 100 times over the past three years," the suspect told police, according to TV Asahi (Apr. 18). "A feeling of satisfaction wraps around me when I steal underwear."

女性が住む部屋のベランダから下着を盗んだとして、39歳の男が逮捕されました。男は3年前から少なくとも600枚以上の下着を盗んでいたとみられています。