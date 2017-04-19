Cherry trees are in full bloom at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

About 400 of the trees are in the premises of the plant that was severely damaged in the nuclear accident in 2011.

A road at the plant is called "Cherry Street", with trees running along it for 400 meters.

The street is about 1.5 kilometers from the reactor buildings, but workers have been able to walk there without face masks or other protective gear since the area was decontaminated.