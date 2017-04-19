Cherry trees blossom at Fukushima nuclear plant
NHK -- Apr 20
Cherry trees are in full bloom at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

About 400 of the trees are in the premises of the plant that was severely damaged in the nuclear accident in 2011.

A road at the plant is called "Cherry Street", with trees running along it for 400 meters.

The street is about 1.5 kilometers from the reactor buildings, but workers have been able to walk there without face masks or other protective gear since the area was decontaminated.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Apr 20
Foreign visitor total hits record for March
An estimated 2.2 million foreigners visited Japan in March, marking a record high for the month. The figure is up nearly 10 percent from a year earlier. (NHK)
Apr 20
Cherry trees blossom at Fukushima nuclear plant
Cherry trees are in full bloom at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan. (NHK)
Apr 17
Narita Airport introduces devices to speed up immigration
Narita Airport and 11 other Japanese airports on Saturday started using portable personal identification devices to speed up immigration checks, at a time when the number of tourists from abroad is soaring. (the-japan-news.com)
Apr 16
One year on: Tourist train gaining popularity in quake-hit town
A tourist train running on tracks of a now-defunct local railway operator in the town of Takachiho, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, is winning popularity for its panoramic views of nature. (Jiji)
Apr 16
Tourist season opens for Alpine route
A scenic mountain route running through the Northern Alps in central Japan has fully reopened after a winter break. (NHK)
Apr 15
Ginza Six turns new page for Tokyo's shopping scene
The new Ginza Six commercial complex was unveiled to the media here Friday, featuring luxury outlets like Christian Dior and Fendi as well as a massive atrium and wide hallways designed to help shoppers relax. (Nikkei)
Apr 13
Bilingual traffic signs to debut in July
Japan will introduce bilingual traffic signs in July as visitors surge ahead of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020. (Japan Times)
Apr 13
Tokyo Disneyland to undergo renovation to win back visitors
Large-scale renovation work has started at Tokyo Disneyland for completion in spring 2020 as its operator aims to reverse the recent downtrend in the number of visitors. (Jiji)
Apr 13
JAL and ANA say overbooking violence would never happen in Japan
The violent video of a passenger being forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight on Sunday has gone viral around the world, including in Japan, sparking outcry and concern that a similar incident could happen here. (Japan Times)
Apr 10
Nijo Castle's gleaming gate looks as good as new after repairs
Nijo Castle's main gate is looking back to its majestic best after the completion of extensive repair to the entrance of the UNESCO World Heritage site in this ancient capital. (Asahi)