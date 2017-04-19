An estimated 2.2 million foreigners visited Japan in March, marking a record high for the month. The figure is up nearly 10 percent from a year earlier.

Officials at the Japan National Tourism Organization say the largest number of visitors were from mainland China, at more than half a million. That's up 2 percent.

Travelers from South Korea surged more than 30 percent, to nearly 490,000, due largely to an increase in flights, mainly by budget carriers.