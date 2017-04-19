The first batch of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force personnel withdrawing from a UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan have returned to Japan.

A plane carrying about 70 members of a GSDF engineering unit arrived at an airport in Japan's northern city of Aomori before noon on Wednesday. They mostly belong to a division headquartered in Aomori and were greeted by senior GSDF officers and others.

The contingent is the first of the 350-member unit, which has been deployed mainly to build roads and other infrastructure in South Sudan's capital Juba since last December.

They were also assigned with a duty of limited armed rescue operations under national security legislation that took effect last year.

南スーダンPKO（国連平和維持活動）からの自衛隊の撤収が始まり、第1陣が帰国しました。 帰国したのは、陸上自衛隊第9師団を中心とする「第11次隊」のうちの約70人で、来月末までに全員が撤収する予定です。この部隊は去年11月以降に派遣され、道路の整備などを行っていました。