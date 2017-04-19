The first batch of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force personnel withdrawing from a UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan have returned to Japan.
A plane carrying about 70 members of a GSDF engineering unit arrived at an airport in Japan's northern city of Aomori before noon on Wednesday. They mostly belong to a division headquartered in Aomori and were greeted by senior GSDF officers and others.
The contingent is the first of the 350-member unit, which has been deployed mainly to build roads and other infrastructure in South Sudan's capital Juba since last December.
They were also assigned with a duty of limited armed rescue operations under national security legislation that took effect last year.
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested entertainer-turned-porn-star Anri Sakaguchi in the alleged attempted extortion of a male acquaintance, investigative sources revealed on Wednesday, reports reports Sankei Sports. (tokyoreporter.com)
The Japan Rugby Football Union on Wednesday targeted at least a berth in the last eight of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan and medals in both men's and women's sevens at the 2020 Tokyo Games. (Japan Times)
Japanese 15-year-olds may top their international peers in science and math, but when it comes to a sense of satisfaction with their lives, they rank near the bottom, according to a first-ever global assessment of student well-being released Wednesday by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. (Japan Times)
Japan's financial institutions are paying less to borrow dollars as foreign-bond investment tapers off and banks lock down their own sources of the currency, correcting market distortions brought on by a severe shortage of greenbacks late last year. (Nikkei)
Japan's National Personnel Authority asked the government on Wednesday to reduce retirement allowances for national civil servants to levels roughly in line with those of private-sector workers. (Jiji)