Japan's National Personnel Authority asked the government on Wednesday to reduce retirement allowances for national civil servants to levels roughly in line with those of private-sector workers.

The request came after a survey by the agency found the same day that lump-sum payouts and pension benefits for central government personnel who retired in fiscal 2015 averaged 25,377,000 yen, standing 781,000 yen, or 3.08 pct, higher than those of private-sector workers.

Following the call, the government is considering a legislative amendment to cut lump-sum payouts, officials said. If a reduction is decided, retirement allowances for local government employees, which are usually set in line with those for central government workers, may be affected.

Many companies in Japan pay one-time retirement allowances and operate corporate pension programs to supplement public pensions. In a similar way, the central government makes both lump-sum and pension-style payouts.