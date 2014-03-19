Japan's financial institutions are paying less to borrow dollars as foreign-bond investment tapers off and banks lock down their own sources of the currency, correcting market distortions brought on by a severe shortage of greenbacks late last year.
The spread on one-year cross-currency basis swaps between yen and dollars, a measure of Japanese banks' dollar-financing costs, has remained on the level of 40 basis points since late March. This is the narrowest since September 2015, and around half the 80 basis points or so seen at the end of November -- the widest spread since the 2008 financial crisis.
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested entertainer-turned-porn-star Anri Sakaguchi in the alleged attempted extortion of a male acquaintance, investigative sources revealed on Wednesday, reports reports Sankei Sports. (tokyoreporter.com)
The Japan Rugby Football Union on Wednesday targeted at least a berth in the last eight of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan and medals in both men's and women's sevens at the 2020 Tokyo Games. (Japan Times)
Japanese 15-year-olds may top their international peers in science and math, but when it comes to a sense of satisfaction with their lives, they rank near the bottom, according to a first-ever global assessment of student well-being released Wednesday by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. (Japan Times)
Japan's financial institutions are paying less to borrow dollars as foreign-bond investment tapers off and banks lock down their own sources of the currency, correcting market distortions brought on by a severe shortage of greenbacks late last year. (Nikkei)
Japan's National Personnel Authority asked the government on Wednesday to reduce retirement allowances for national civil servants to levels roughly in line with those of private-sector workers. (Jiji)