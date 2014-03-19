Dollars come cheaper in Japan as last year's fever fades

Japan's financial institutions are paying less to borrow dollars as foreign-bond investment tapers off and banks lock down their own sources of the currency, correcting market distortions brought on by a severe shortage of greenbacks late last year.

Tweet The spread on one-year cross-currency basis swaps between yen and dollars, a measure of Japanese banks' dollar-financing costs, has remained on the level of 40 basis points since late March. This is the narrowest since September 2015, and around half the 80 basis points or so seen at the end of November -- the widest spread since the 2008 financial crisis.

Foreign visitor total hits record for March (NHK) An estimated 2.2 million foreigners visited Japan in March, marking a record high for the month. The figure is up nearly 10 percent from a year earlier.

Japan's 15-year-olds struggle with life satisfaction, OECD survey finds (Japan Times) Japanese 15-year-olds may top their international peers in science and math, but when it comes to a sense of satisfaction with their lives, they rank near the bottom, according to a first-ever global assessment of student well-being released Wednesday by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.