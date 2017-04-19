Transportation service group Yamato Holdings Co. said Tuesday it will pay about 47,000 employees ¥19 billion in unpaid overtime for the past two years.

The parent of leading parcel delivery company Yamato Transport Co. admitted that many of its drivers had to work long hours, including overtime without pay, a chronic situation due to a surge in parcel delivery demand in line with rapid growth in the e-commerce industry.

Citing the cost of the overtime payments, Yamato Holdings sharply revised down its consolidated earnings estimates for the latest business year ending in March.

Operating profit is now estimated at ¥34 billion, compared with ¥58 billion previously expected, and net profit will be a projected ¥19 billion, down from ¥34 billion.

Yamato Holdings Senior Managing Executive Officer Kenichi Shibasaki said the company became unable to properly manage work hours of its drivers in autumn last year, as online shopping demand expanded faster than expected.

ヤマト運輸を傘下に持つヤマトホールディングス（ＨＤ）は１８日、グループの約４万７千人に残業代が適切に支払われていなかったと発表した。インターネット通信販売の普及に伴う宅配便の急増により、サービス残業が横行していた。２年分の未払い残業代約１９０億円を一時金として支払うため、２０１７年３月期の業績予想を下方修正した。