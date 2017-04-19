Yamato Holdings to pay Y19 billion in unpaid overtime
Japan Times -- Apr 20
Transportation service group Yamato Holdings Co. said Tuesday it will pay about 47,000 employees ¥19 billion in unpaid overtime for the past two years.

The parent of leading parcel delivery company Yamato Transport Co. admitted that many of its drivers had to work long hours, including overtime without pay, a chronic situation due to a surge in parcel delivery demand in line with rapid growth in the e-commerce industry.

Citing the cost of the overtime payments, Yamato Holdings sharply revised down its consolidated earnings estimates for the latest business year ending in March.

Operating profit is now estimated at ¥34 billion, compared with ¥58 billion previously expected, and net profit will be a projected ¥19 billion, down from ¥34 billion.

Yamato Holdings Senior Managing Executive Officer Kenichi Shibasaki said the company became unable to properly manage work hours of its drivers in autumn last year, as online shopping demand expanded faster than expected.

ヤマト運輸を傘下に持つヤマトホールディングス（ＨＤ）は１８日、グループの約４万７千人に残業代が適切に支払われていなかったと発表した。インターネット通信販売の普及に伴う宅配便の急増により、サービス残業が横行していた。２年分の未払い残業代約１９０億円を一時金として支払うため、２０１７年３月期の業績予想を下方修正した。
News sources: Japan Times, Kyodo
MORE NEWS
Apr 20
Foreign visitor total hits record for March
An estimated 2.2 million foreigners visited Japan in March, marking a record high for the month. The figure is up nearly 10 percent from a year earlier. (NHK)
Apr 20
Cherry trees blossom at Fukushima nuclear plant
Cherry trees are in full bloom at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan. (NHK)
Apr 20
Porn star Anri Sakaguchi arrested in extortion probe
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested entertainer-turned-porn-star Anri Sakaguchi in the alleged attempted extortion of a male acquaintance, investigative sources revealed on Wednesday, reports reports Sankei Sports. (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 20
Japan rugby body targets quarterfinal appearance at 2019 World Cup, medals at 2020 Olympics
The Japan Rugby Football Union on Wednesday targeted at least a berth in the last eight of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan and medals in both men's and women's sevens at the 2020 Tokyo Games. (Japan Times)
Apr 20
Japanese peacekeepers to S.Sudan return to Japan
The first batch of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force personnel withdrawing from a UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan have returned to Japan. (NHK)
Apr 20
Japan's 15-year-olds struggle with life satisfaction, OECD survey finds
Japanese 15-year-olds may top their international peers in science and math, but when it comes to a sense of satisfaction with their lives, they rank near the bottom, according to a first-ever global assessment of student well-being released Wednesday by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. (Japan Times)
Apr 20
Yamato Holdings to pay Y19 billion in unpaid overtime
Transportation service group Yamato Holdings Co. said Tuesday it will pay about 47,000 employees ¥19 billion in unpaid overtime for the past two years. (Japan Times)
Apr 20
Dollars come cheaper in Japan as last year's fever fades
Japan's financial institutions are paying less to borrow dollars as foreign-bond investment tapers off and banks lock down their own sources of the currency, correcting market distortions brought on by a severe shortage of greenbacks late last year. (Nikkei)
Apr 20
Toshiba plans spin-offs to speed reconstruction process
Toshiba Corp., which is undergoing business reconstruction, intends to spin off its main businesses, such as social infrastructure and energy, it was learned Tuesday. (the-japan-news.com)
Apr 20
Cut in retirement benefits sought for Japan govt workers
Japan's National Personnel Authority asked the government on Wednesday to reduce retirement allowances for national civil servants to levels roughly in line with those of private-sector workers. (Jiji)