Japan's 15-year-olds struggle with life satisfaction, OECD survey finds
Japan Times -- Apr 20
Japanese 15-year-olds may top their international peers in science and math, but when it comes to a sense of satisfaction with their lives, they rank near the bottom, according to a first-ever global assessment of student well-being released Wednesday by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

In the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), Japan ranked No. 42 among 47 participating countries or regions in “students’ satisfaction with life,” followed by South Korea, Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong and Turkey.

In the survey, conducted in 2015 alongside triennial assessments of science and mathematics, students were asked to rate their overall life satisfaction on a scale of zero to 10, with 10 the most satisfied.

Average life satisfaction for Japanese students was 6.8, lower than the OECD average of 7.3.

Latin American countries dominated the top spots, with the Dominican Republic scoring the highest at 8.5, followed by Mexico at 8.3 and Costa Rica at 8.2. In those countries, more than half of all students surveyed said they were very satisfied with their lives, according to the report.

Among the 10 counties or regions ranked the lowest, six were in East Asia, a stark contrast with the latest science literacy assessment in which all of the participating East Asian nations were in the top 10.

