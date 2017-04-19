Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested entertainer-turned-porn-star Anri Sakaguchi in the alleged attempted extortion of a male acquaintance, investigative sources revealed on Wednesday, reports reports Sankei Sports.
On Tuesday, Sakaguchi, 26, allegedly attempted to extort about 30,000 yen in cash from a bar host in Shinjuku Ward with whom she is in a relationship.
Sakaguchi, a Tokyo native, is the daughter of popular actress Ryoko Sakaguchi. She began appearing in a number of television series after entering the entertainment business in 2008.
Three years ago, she had a starring role in "Honey Flappers," which chronicles the lives of hostesses at a club in the Roppongi entertainment district. The following year, she was the cover girl of the final issue of fashion magazine Jiggy.
