Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested entertainer-turned-porn-star Anri Sakaguchi in the alleged attempted extortion of a male acquaintance, investigative sources revealed on Wednesday, reports reports Sankei Sports.

On Tuesday, Sakaguchi, 26, allegedly attempted to extort about 30,000 yen in cash from a bar host in Shinjuku Ward with whom she is in a relationship.

Sakaguchi, a Tokyo native, is the daughter of popular actress Ryoko Sakaguchi. She began appearing in a number of television series after entering the entertainment business in 2008.

Three years ago, she had a starring role in "Honey Flappers," which chronicles the lives of hostesses at a club in the Roppongi entertainment district. The following year, she was the cover girl of the final issue of fashion magazine Jiggy.