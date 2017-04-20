Kanagawa Prefectural Police are searching for a woman suspected in the disappearance of about 1.2 million yen obtained for student lunches from an elementary school in Odawara City, reports TV Asahi
On Wednesday, parent-teacher officers and officials at Yahagi Elementary School were tallying up money for lunches for first-year through third-year students over a four-month period in the libary when a tote bag containing around 1.22 million yen in cash went missing.
One parent indicated that there was a person present at the gathering who was unfamiliar. An examination of security footage showed a woman deemed suspicious walking through the corridors of the school.
