Kanagawa police search for woman after theft of Y1.2 million for school lunches
tokyoreporter.com -- Apr 20
Kanagawa Prefectural Police are searching for a woman suspected in the disappearance of about 1.2 million yen obtained for student lunches from an elementary school in Odawara City, reports TV Asahi

On Wednesday, parent-teacher officers and officials at Yahagi Elementary School were tallying up money for lunches for first-year through third-year students over a four-month period in the libary when a tote bag containing around 1.22 million yen in cash went missing.

One parent indicated that there was a person present at the gathering who was unfamiliar. An examination of security footage showed a woman deemed suspicious walking through the corridors of the school.

神奈川県小田原市の小学校で、約250人分の給食費120万円余りが盗まれました。校舎の中で不審な女が目撃されていて、警察が捜査しています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
Apr 20
Apr 20
Cherry trees blossom at Fukushima nuclear plant
Cherry trees are in full bloom at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan. (NHK)
Apr 20
Porn star Anri Sakaguchi arrested in extortion probe
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested entertainer-turned-porn-star Anri Sakaguchi in the alleged attempted extortion of a male acquaintance, investigative sources revealed on Wednesday, reports reports Sankei Sports. (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 20
Japan rugby body targets quarterfinal appearance at 2019 World Cup, medals at 2020 Olympics
The Japan Rugby Football Union on Wednesday targeted at least a berth in the last eight of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan and medals in both men's and women's sevens at the 2020 Tokyo Games. (Japan Times)
Apr 20
Japanese peacekeepers to S.Sudan return to Japan
The first batch of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force personnel withdrawing from a UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan have returned to Japan. (NHK)
Apr 20
Japan's 15-year-olds struggle with life satisfaction, OECD survey finds
Japanese 15-year-olds may top their international peers in science and math, but when it comes to a sense of satisfaction with their lives, they rank near the bottom, according to a first-ever global assessment of student well-being released Wednesday by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. (Japan Times)
Apr 20
Yamato Holdings to pay Y19 billion in unpaid overtime
Transportation service group Yamato Holdings Co. said Tuesday it will pay about 47,000 employees ¥19 billion in unpaid overtime for the past two years. (Japan Times)
Apr 20
Dollars come cheaper in Japan as last year's fever fades
Japan's financial institutions are paying less to borrow dollars as foreign-bond investment tapers off and banks lock down their own sources of the currency, correcting market distortions brought on by a severe shortage of greenbacks late last year. (Nikkei)
Apr 20
Toshiba plans spin-offs to speed reconstruction process
Toshiba Corp., which is undergoing business reconstruction, intends to spin off its main businesses, such as social infrastructure and energy, it was learned Tuesday. (the-japan-news.com)
Apr 20
Cut in retirement benefits sought for Japan govt workers
Japan's National Personnel Authority asked the government on Wednesday to reduce retirement allowances for national civil servants to levels roughly in line with those of private-sector workers. (Jiji)