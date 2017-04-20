The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Australia have agreed to boost their cooperation with the United States due to their region's worsening security environment.

Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Defense Minister Tomomi Inada met their Australian counterparts Julie Bishop and Marise Payne on Thursday in Tokyo in ministerial talks known as 2+2.

They agreed that Japan, Australia and the US must work together closely in the wake of North Korea's ballistic missiles tests and other regional issues.

They also stressed the importance of their cooperation with India.

At a joint news conference, Kishida said a free and open maritime order is the foundation for bringing stability and prosperity to both countries and the rest of the world.

He said the 2 countries must lead efforts to make the vast Indo-Pacific region free and open so that it can be used by the international community.

日本とオーストラリアの「2＋2（外務・防衛閣僚協議）」が開かれ、北朝鮮に対し、挑発的な行動を直ちに停止するよう求める共同声明を発表しました。 岸田外務大臣：「厳しさを増す安全保障環境のなかにあって、日豪の協力を一層、強化していかなければならない。