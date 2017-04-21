Police hunt for $3.5 mil. thieves
NHK -- Apr 21
Police are looking for the men who stole cash worth 3.5 million dollars in broad daylight in western Japan on Thursday.

Two men robbed a precious metal dealer of a suitcase containing the money at a parking lot in front of a bank in the city of Fukuoka. The dealer had just withdrawn the money from the bank to buy gold.

The robbers got in a white van parked nearby and fled. The vehicle was driven by another person.

The 29-year-old dealer was sprayed with something like tear gas during the robbery. He sustained slight facial wounds.

Police suspect the robbers knew about the gold transaction.

福岡市で現金約4億円が奪われた事件で、警察は、必要な届けをせずに多額の現金を国外に持ち出そうとしていた複数の韓国人の男の身柄を空港で確保し、事件との関連を調べています。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
Apr 21
Koike one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People, along with Trump, Kim
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike was named one of the world's 100 Most Influential People of 2017 by Time Magazine on Thursday along with U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Japan Times)
Apr 21
Apr 21
Universal Studios in Osaka unveils world's biggest Minion area
Universal Studios Japan on Wednesday unveiled the world's largest amusement area featuring the popular animated movie characters the Minions ahead of the area's official opening on Friday. (Japan Today)
Apr 21
Record number of minors fall victim to crime via social media
Japan again saw a record number of minors falling victim to crimes such as molestation through the use of social media last year, with many of those affected having had unrestricted Internet access, police data released Thursday showed. (Japan Today)
Apr 21
Japan, Australia '2+2' discuss N.Korea threat
The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Australia have agreed to boost their cooperation with the United States due to their region's worsening security environment. (NHK)
Apr 21
Road up to halfway point of Mt. Fuji reopens
A toll road on Mount Fuji reopened on Thursday after closing for the winter, allowing cars and sightseeing buses to reach the halfway point of Japan's highest peak. (NHK)
Apr 21
60 Pct of Japan junior high 2nd-graders hate studying: survey
A survey has found that the proportion of children in Japan who dislike studying surges after they enter junior high schools, reaching some 60 pct in their second year. (Jiji)
Apr 20
Kanagawa police search for woman after theft of Y1.2 million for school lunches
Kanagawa Prefectural Police are searching for a woman suspected in the disappearance of about 1.2 million yen obtained for student lunches from an elementary school in Odawara City, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 20
Cherry trees blossom at Fukushima nuclear plant
Cherry trees are in full bloom at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan. (NHK)
Apr 20
Porn star Anri Sakaguchi arrested in extortion probe
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested entertainer-turned-porn-star Anri Sakaguchi in the alleged attempted extortion of a male acquaintance, investigative sources revealed on Wednesday, reports reports Sankei Sports. (tokyoreporter.com)