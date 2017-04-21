Police are looking for the men who stole cash worth 3.5 million dollars in broad daylight in western Japan on Thursday.

Two men robbed a precious metal dealer of a suitcase containing the money at a parking lot in front of a bank in the city of Fukuoka. The dealer had just withdrawn the money from the bank to buy gold.

The robbers got in a white van parked nearby and fled. The vehicle was driven by another person.

The 29-year-old dealer was sprayed with something like tear gas during the robbery. He sustained slight facial wounds.

Police suspect the robbers knew about the gold transaction.

福岡市で現金約4億円が奪われた事件で、警察は、必要な届けをせずに多額の現金を国外に持ち出そうとしていた複数の韓国人の男の身柄を空港で確保し、事件との関連を調べています。