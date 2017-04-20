A toll road on Mount Fuji reopened on Thursday after closing for the winter, allowing cars and sightseeing buses to reach the halfway point of Japan's highest peak.

Vehicles began heading for the 5th station of the 3,776-meter mountain in central Japan at 6 AM, when the Fuji Subaru Line's toll gate opened.

The mountain is the centerpiece of a World Cultural Heritage site, and a popular tourist destination.

From the 5th station, tourists from Japan and around the world took in the view of the mountain against a blue sky. They snapped photos and shopped for souvenirs.