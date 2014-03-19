A survey has found that the proportion of children in Japan who dislike studying surges after they enter junior high schools, reaching some 60 pct in their second year.

The survey, whose results were announced Wednesday, was conducted by the University of Tokyo and Japanese correspondence education service provider Benesse Holdings Inc. <9783> between July and August in 2015 and 2016.

It covered primary, junior high and senior high school students across the country and their guardians, excluding first- to third-grade primary school kids.