Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike was named one of the world's 100 Most Influential People of 2017 by Time Magazine on Thursday along with U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“In politics and in business, power is often exercised by men, while women must struggle to be heard. As the first female governor of Tokyo … Koike is a trailblazer and an example for Japanese women - and women all around the world,” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a brief article on Koike.

Hidalgo wrote that Koike has both ambition for Tokyo and an acute awareness of the challenges it faces, including combating climate change, supporting the new digital economy and making her city more sustainable and inclusive.