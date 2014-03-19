Record number of minors fall victim to crime via social media
Japan Today -- Apr 21
Japan again saw a record number of minors falling victim to crimes such as molestation through the use of social media last year, with many of those affected having had unrestricted Internet access, police data released Thursday showed.

Although there were fewer people victimized through the use of chat services connecting total strangers, cases involving social media for connecting multiple acquaintances have increased, according to a report by the National Police Agency.

A total of 1,736 people under 18 had been victimized in the full year, beating the previous record of 1,652 in 2015 by 84, and more than doubling from the levels in 2008, when police began keeping records.

Of the victims, females accounted for 94.8 percent while 86.9 percent used smartphones. A total of 88.2 percent of the 1,465 victims whom police were able to confirm their device status had no Internet filtering, the data showed.

"There are dangers in regular applications and websites people commonly use, and they can be victimized depending on how they use the services," an NPA official said, urging parents to introduce Internet filters to protect their children.

A conference of online site operators will be set up within this fiscal year to take preventive measures as well, the official said.

The largest number of cases involved victims using Twitter at 446, nearly doubling from the previous year, while those using the Gyaruru chat app fell to 136 from 203.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Apr 21
Koike one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People, along with Trump, Kim
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike was named one of the world's 100 Most Influential People of 2017 by Time Magazine on Thursday along with U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Japan Times)
Apr 21
Police hunt for $3.5 mil. thieves
Police are looking for the men who stole cash worth 3.5 million dollars in broad daylight in western Japan on Thursday. (NHK)
Apr 21
Universal Studios in Osaka unveils world's biggest Minion area
Universal Studios Japan on Wednesday unveiled the world's largest amusement area featuring the popular animated movie characters the Minions ahead of the area's official opening on Friday. (Japan Today)
Apr 21
Record number of minors fall victim to crime via social media
Japan again saw a record number of minors falling victim to crimes such as molestation through the use of social media last year, with many of those affected having had unrestricted Internet access, police data released Thursday showed. (Japan Today)
Apr 21
Japan, Australia '2+2' discuss N.Korea threat
The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Australia have agreed to boost their cooperation with the United States due to their region's worsening security environment. (NHK)
Apr 21
Road up to halfway point of Mt. Fuji reopens
A toll road on Mount Fuji reopened on Thursday after closing for the winter, allowing cars and sightseeing buses to reach the halfway point of Japan's highest peak. (NHK)
Apr 21
60 Pct of Japan junior high 2nd-graders hate studying: survey
A survey has found that the proportion of children in Japan who dislike studying surges after they enter junior high schools, reaching some 60 pct in their second year. (Jiji)
Apr 20
Kanagawa police search for woman after theft of Y1.2 million for school lunches
Kanagawa Prefectural Police are searching for a woman suspected in the disappearance of about 1.2 million yen obtained for student lunches from an elementary school in Odawara City, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 20
Cherry trees blossom at Fukushima nuclear plant
Cherry trees are in full bloom at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan. (NHK)
Apr 20
Porn star Anri Sakaguchi arrested in extortion probe
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested entertainer-turned-porn-star Anri Sakaguchi in the alleged attempted extortion of a male acquaintance, investigative sources revealed on Wednesday, reports reports Sankei Sports. (tokyoreporter.com)