Universal Studios Japan on Wednesday unveiled the world's largest amusement area featuring the popular animated movie characters the Minions ahead of the area's official opening on Friday.
The Minion Park, the Osaka amusement park's newest movie-themed area built on about 8,400 square meters of land at a cost of some 10 billion yen ($92 million), features a street show and a ride dubbed "Despicable Me Minion Mayhem" as well as the requisite merchandise store and food area.
The park is "filled with fascination and is the only place where one can enjoy the world of the Minions," local TV personality Shofukutei Tsurube told guests and members of the media at a ceremony. "Everyone, please come and visit."
Around 1,500 fans of the diminutive yellow creatures from the "Despicable Me" movie franchise were invited to attend the ceremony.
