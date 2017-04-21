Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 59-year-old woman in the killing of her neighbor in Higashi-Murayama City, a crime dating back nearly a decade, reports NHK

Early Friday morning, police arrested the woman, who was not named, after the results of a DNA analysis of material found under the fingernails of the victim, 73-year-old Kimiko Tejima, proved to be a match for the suspect.

The suspect lives next door to the apartment of the victim, located in the Honcho area. In October of 2008, the suspect allegedly stabbed the neck and abdomen of Tejima inside the victim's apartment.

The suspect, who has been charged with murder, admits to the allegations. "I did something terrible," she said.

2008年、東京・東村山市の都営アパートで、73歳の女性を殺害したとして59歳の女が逮捕された事件で、殺害の動機について女が「誰でもよかった」と話していることが新たに分かりました。 （日置雄太記者報告） 事件発生から9年。未解決事件の見直し捜査により急転直下の逮捕となりました。