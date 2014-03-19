Japan to relax visa requirements for Chinese visitors
Nikkei -- Apr 21
Japan will ease visa requirements for Chinese travelers on May 8, the Foreign Ministry announced Friday.

The government will introduce a three-year, multiple-entry visa that allows Chinese people with "sufficient financial capability" and their families to visit Japan as many times as they like.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Apr 21
Japan to relax visa requirements for Chinese visitors
Japan will ease visa requirements for Chinese travelers on May 8, the Foreign Ministry announced Friday. (Nikkei)
Apr 21
Universal Studios in Osaka unveils world's biggest Minion area
Universal Studios Japan on Wednesday unveiled the world's largest amusement area featuring the popular animated movie characters the Minions ahead of the area's official opening on Friday. (Japan Today)
Apr 21
Road up to halfway point of Mt. Fuji reopens
A toll road on Mount Fuji reopened on Thursday after closing for the winter, allowing cars and sightseeing buses to reach the halfway point of Japan's highest peak. (NHK)
Apr 20
Cherry trees blossom at Fukushima nuclear plant
Cherry trees are in full bloom at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan. (NHK)
Apr 20
Foreign visitor total hits record for March
An estimated 2.2 million foreigners visited Japan in March, marking a record high for the month. The figure is up nearly 10 percent from a year earlier. (NHK)
Apr 17
Narita Airport introduces devices to speed up immigration
Narita Airport and 11 other Japanese airports on Saturday started using portable personal identification devices to speed up immigration checks, at a time when the number of tourists from abroad is soaring. (the-japan-news.com)
Apr 16
One year on: Tourist train gaining popularity in quake-hit town
A tourist train running on tracks of a now-defunct local railway operator in the town of Takachiho, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, is winning popularity for its panoramic views of nature. (Jiji)
Apr 16
Tourist season opens for Alpine route
A scenic mountain route running through the Northern Alps in central Japan has fully reopened after a winter break. (NHK)
Apr 15
Ginza Six turns new page for Tokyo's shopping scene
The new Ginza Six commercial complex was unveiled to the media here Friday, featuring luxury outlets like Christian Dior and Fendi as well as a massive atrium and wide hallways designed to help shoppers relax. (Nikkei)
Apr 13
Bilingual traffic signs to debut in July
Japan will introduce bilingual traffic signs in July as visitors surge ahead of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020. (Japan Times)