Police arrested four South Korean men on Friday for allegedly attempting to leave Japan at Fukuoka Airport carrying 735 million yen of undeclared cash, in violation of the customs law.
The arrests came the day after a 29-year-old company employee was robbed of a suitcase containing 380 million yen in cash shortly after withdrawing the money from a bank branch in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka.
The four suspects have denied involvement in the robbery, suggesting that they were asked by an acquaintance to keep the 735 million yen, police sources said.
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike was named one of the world's 100 Most Influential People of 2017 by Time Magazine on Thursday along with U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Japan Times)
Universal Studios Japan on Wednesday unveiled the world's largest amusement area featuring the popular animated movie characters the Minions ahead of the area's official opening on Friday. (Japan Today)
Japan again saw a record number of minors falling victim to crimes such as molestation through the use of social media last year, with many of those affected having had unrestricted Internet access, police data released Thursday showed. (Japan Today)