Police arrested four South Korean men on Friday for allegedly attempting to leave Japan at Fukuoka Airport carrying 735 million yen of undeclared cash, in violation of the customs law.

The arrests came the day after a 29-year-old company employee was robbed of a suitcase containing 380 million yen in cash shortly after withdrawing the money from a bank branch in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka.

The four suspects have denied involvement in the robbery, suggesting that they were asked by an acquaintance to keep the 735 million yen, police sources said.

福岡空港から総額7億円余りの現金を不正に国外に持ち出そうとした疑いで韓国人の男4人が逮捕されました。警察は、福岡市天神で起きた強盗事件との関連を慎重に捜査しています。