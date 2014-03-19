4 S. Koreans arrested after 380-m.-yen robbery in Fukuoka
Jiji -- Apr 21
Police arrested four South Korean men on Friday for allegedly attempting to leave Japan at Fukuoka Airport carrying 735 million yen of undeclared cash, in violation of the customs law.

The arrests came the day after a 29-year-old company employee was robbed of a suitcase containing 380 million yen in cash shortly after withdrawing the money from a bank branch in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka.

The four suspects have denied involvement in the robbery, suggesting that they were asked by an acquaintance to keep the 735 million yen, police sources said.

福岡空港から総額7億円余りの現金を不正に国外に持ち出そうとした疑いで韓国人の男4人が逮捕されました。警察は、福岡市天神で起きた強盗事件との関連を慎重に捜査しています。
News sources: Jiji, ANNnewsCH
Apr 21
Moritomo Gakuen files for bankruptcy protection
Moritomo Gakuen, a Japanese school operator at the center of a controversial state land deal, filed for court protection from creditors under the civil rehabilitation law on Friday. (Jiji)
Apr 21
Apr 21
Japan to relax visa requirements for Chinese visitors
Japan will ease visa requirements for Chinese travelers on May 8, the Foreign Ministry announced Friday. (Nikkei)
Apr 21
Tokyo cops arrest woman in decade-old slaying
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 59-year-old woman in the killing of her neighbor in Higashi-Murayama City, a crime dating back nearly a decade, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 21
Koike one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People, along with Trump, Kim
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike was named one of the world's 100 Most Influential People of 2017 by Time Magazine on Thursday along with U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Japan Times)
Apr 21
Police hunt for $3.5 mil. thieves
Police are looking for the men who stole cash worth 3.5 million dollars in broad daylight in western Japan on Thursday. (NHK)
Apr 21
Universal Studios in Osaka unveils world's biggest Minion area
Universal Studios Japan on Wednesday unveiled the world's largest amusement area featuring the popular animated movie characters the Minions ahead of the area's official opening on Friday. (Japan Today)
Apr 21
Record number of minors fall victim to crime via social media
Japan again saw a record number of minors falling victim to crimes such as molestation through the use of social media last year, with many of those affected having had unrestricted Internet access, police data released Thursday showed. (Japan Today)
Apr 21
Japan, Australia '2+2' discuss N.Korea threat
The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Australia have agreed to boost their cooperation with the United States due to their region's worsening security environment. (NHK)
Apr 21
Road up to halfway point of Mt. Fuji reopens
A toll road on Mount Fuji reopened on Thursday after closing for the winter, allowing cars and sightseeing buses to reach the halfway point of Japan's highest peak. (NHK)