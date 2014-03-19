Moritomo Gakuen, a Japanese school operator at the center of a controversial state land deal, filed for court protection from creditors under the civil rehabilitation law on Friday.
Moritomo Gakuen, based in Osaka, western Japan, has estimated liabilities totaling 2 billion yen, according to a private credit research agency. The filing was made with Osaka District Court.
The school operator drew controversy for its purchase last year of a state-owned plot of land in the city of Toyonaka in Osaka Prefecture at a price some 800 million yen lower than its assessed value.
Moritomo Gakuen acquired the land to open an elementary school but withdrew the school plan after coming under fire for the deal as well as the submission of false documents on construction costs to regulators.
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike was named one of the world's 100 Most Influential People of 2017 by Time Magazine on Thursday along with U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Japan Times)
Universal Studios Japan on Wednesday unveiled the world's largest amusement area featuring the popular animated movie characters the Minions ahead of the area's official opening on Friday. (Japan Today)
Japan again saw a record number of minors falling victim to crimes such as molestation through the use of social media last year, with many of those affected having had unrestricted Internet access, police data released Thursday showed. (Japan Today)