Moritomo Gakuen files for bankruptcy protection
Jiji -- Apr 21
Moritomo Gakuen, a Japanese school operator at the center of a controversial state land deal, filed for court protection from creditors under the civil rehabilitation law on Friday.

Moritomo Gakuen, based in Osaka, western Japan, has estimated liabilities totaling 2 billion yen, according to a private credit research agency. The filing was made with Osaka District Court.

The school operator drew controversy for its purchase last year of a state-owned plot of land in the city of Toyonaka in Osaka Prefecture at a price some 800 million yen lower than its assessed value.

Moritomo Gakuen acquired the land to open an elementary school but withdrew the school plan after coming under fire for the deal as well as the submission of false documents on construction costs to regulators.

学校法人「森友学園」が大阪地裁に民事再生法の適用を申請したことが分かりました。　森友学園は、大阪府豊中市に小学校の建設を進めていましたが、国有地が8億円も値引きされたことなどが明らかとなり、開校を断念。
News sources: Jiji, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Apr 21
Moritomo Gakuen files for bankruptcy protection
Moritomo Gakuen, a Japanese school operator at the center of a controversial state land deal, filed for court protection from creditors under the civil rehabilitation law on Friday. (Jiji)
Apr 21
4 S. Koreans arrested after 380-m.-yen robbery in Fukuoka
Police arrested four South Korean men on Friday for allegedly attempting to leave Japan at Fukuoka Airport carrying 735 million yen of undeclared cash, in violation of the customs law. (Jiji)
Apr 21
Japan to relax visa requirements for Chinese visitors
Japan will ease visa requirements for Chinese travelers on May 8, the Foreign Ministry announced Friday. (Nikkei)
Apr 21
Tokyo cops arrest woman in decade-old slaying
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 59-year-old woman in the killing of her neighbor in Higashi-Murayama City, a crime dating back nearly a decade, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 21
Koike one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People, along with Trump, Kim
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike was named one of the world's 100 Most Influential People of 2017 by Time Magazine on Thursday along with U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Japan Times)
Apr 21
Police hunt for $3.5 mil. thieves
Police are looking for the men who stole cash worth 3.5 million dollars in broad daylight in western Japan on Thursday. (NHK)
Apr 21
Universal Studios in Osaka unveils world's biggest Minion area
Universal Studios Japan on Wednesday unveiled the world's largest amusement area featuring the popular animated movie characters the Minions ahead of the area's official opening on Friday. (Japan Today)
Apr 21
Record number of minors fall victim to crime via social media
Japan again saw a record number of minors falling victim to crimes such as molestation through the use of social media last year, with many of those affected having had unrestricted Internet access, police data released Thursday showed. (Japan Today)
Apr 21
Japan, Australia '2+2' discuss N.Korea threat
The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Australia have agreed to boost their cooperation with the United States due to their region's worsening security environment. (NHK)
Apr 21
Road up to halfway point of Mt. Fuji reopens
A toll road on Mount Fuji reopened on Thursday after closing for the winter, allowing cars and sightseeing buses to reach the halfway point of Japan's highest peak. (NHK)