Moritomo Gakuen, a Japanese school operator at the center of a controversial state land deal, filed for court protection from creditors under the civil rehabilitation law on Friday.

Moritomo Gakuen, based in Osaka, western Japan, has estimated liabilities totaling 2 billion yen, according to a private credit research agency. The filing was made with Osaka District Court.

The school operator drew controversy for its purchase last year of a state-owned plot of land in the city of Toyonaka in Osaka Prefecture at a price some 800 million yen lower than its assessed value.

Moritomo Gakuen acquired the land to open an elementary school but withdrew the school plan after coming under fire for the deal as well as the submission of false documents on construction costs to regulators.

学校法人「森友学園」が大阪地裁に民事再生法の適用を申請したことが分かりました。 森友学園は、大阪府豊中市に小学校の建設を進めていましたが、国有地が8億円も値引きされたことなどが明らかとなり、開校を断念。