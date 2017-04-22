Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Aomori City
NHK -- Apr 22
Cherry blossoms are now in full bloom in Aomori City in the northernmost prefecture of Japan's main island of Honshu.

Aomori weather officials announced the full blooming of cherry flowers on Friday. That is when they confirmed that more than 80 percent of flowers are blossoming on the city's standard tree.

The Aomori Spring Festival is to be held in the park from Saturday through May 7th.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Apr 22
Tohoku sets its sights on tourism revival
On a day in early February that saw a dusting of snow, about 70 people from 11 countries visited Aizuwakamatsu in Fukushima Prefecture. The visitors - from countries including France, Spain and Italy - were participating in a tour organized by Tokyo-based travel agency Miki Tourist Co. (the-japan-news.com)
Apr 21
Japan to relax visa requirements for Chinese visitors
Japan will ease visa requirements for Chinese travelers on May 8, the Foreign Ministry announced Friday. (Nikkei)
Apr 21
Universal Studios in Osaka unveils world's biggest Minion area
Universal Studios Japan on Wednesday unveiled the world's largest amusement area featuring the popular animated movie characters the Minions ahead of the area's official opening on Friday. (Japan Today)
Apr 21
Road up to halfway point of Mt. Fuji reopens
A toll road on Mount Fuji reopened on Thursday after closing for the winter, allowing cars and sightseeing buses to reach the halfway point of Japan's highest peak. (NHK)
Apr 20
Cherry trees blossom at Fukushima nuclear plant
Cherry trees are in full bloom at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan. (NHK)
Apr 20
Foreign visitor total hits record for March
An estimated 2.2 million foreigners visited Japan in March, marking a record high for the month. The figure is up nearly 10 percent from a year earlier. (NHK)
Apr 17
Narita Airport introduces devices to speed up immigration
Narita Airport and 11 other Japanese airports on Saturday started using portable personal identification devices to speed up immigration checks, at a time when the number of tourists from abroad is soaring. (the-japan-news.com)
Apr 16
One year on: Tourist train gaining popularity in quake-hit town
A tourist train running on tracks of a now-defunct local railway operator in the town of Takachiho, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, is winning popularity for its panoramic views of nature. (Jiji)
Apr 16
Tourist season opens for Alpine route
A scenic mountain route running through the Northern Alps in central Japan has fully reopened after a winter break. (NHK)