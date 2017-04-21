China, S.Korea hit Japan over Yasukuni
NHK -- Apr 22
China and South Korea have criticized Japanese government leaders and parliament members for their actions relating to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to the shrine at the start of its spring festival on Friday. The lawmakers visited Yasukuni, which enshrines those who died for the state in Japan's past wars.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Yasukuni enshrines those responsible for a war of aggression.

He said China urges Japan to draw a line between itself and militarism, and win the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community through actions.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Apr 22
2 MSDF destroyers depart for possible exercise with USS Carl Vinson
Two Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers on Friday left the Sasebo base in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, for a possible joint exercise with the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, government sources said. (Jiji)
Apr 22
Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Aomori City
Cherry blossoms are now in full bloom in Aomori City in the northernmost prefecture of Japan's main island of Honshu. (NHK)
Apr 22
China, S.Korea hit Japan over Yasukuni
China and South Korea have criticized Japanese government leaders and parliament members for their actions relating to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine. (NHK)
Apr 22
Skyline car series turns 60
An event commemorating the 60th anniversary of the release of Nissan Motor Co.'s Skyline - the auto manufacturer's signature car - was held at Roppongi Hills in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday. (the-japan-news.com)
Apr 22
Tohoku sets its sights on tourism revival
On a day in early February that saw a dusting of snow, about 70 people from 11 countries visited Aizuwakamatsu in Fukushima Prefecture. The visitors - from countries including France, Spain and Italy - were participating in a tour organized by Tokyo-based travel agency Miki Tourist Co. (the-japan-news.com)
Apr 21
Moritomo Gakuen files for bankruptcy protection
Moritomo Gakuen, a Japanese school operator at the center of a controversial state land deal, filed for court protection from creditors under the civil rehabilitation law on Friday. (Jiji)
Apr 21
4 S. Koreans arrested after 380-m.-yen robbery in Fukuoka
Police arrested four South Korean men on Friday for allegedly attempting to leave Japan at Fukuoka Airport carrying 735 million yen of undeclared cash, in violation of the customs law. (Jiji)
Apr 21
Japan to relax visa requirements for Chinese visitors
Japan will ease visa requirements for Chinese travelers on May 8, the Foreign Ministry announced Friday. (Nikkei)
Apr 21
Tokyo cops arrest woman in decade-old slaying
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 59-year-old woman in the killing of her neighbor in Higashi-Murayama City, a crime dating back nearly a decade, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 21
Koike one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People, along with Trump, Kim
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike was named one of the world's 100 Most Influential People of 2017 by Time Magazine on Thursday along with U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Japan Times)