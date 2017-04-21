China and South Korea have criticized Japanese government leaders and parliament members for their actions relating to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to the shrine at the start of its spring festival on Friday. The lawmakers visited Yasukuni, which enshrines those who died for the state in Japan's past wars.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Yasukuni enshrines those responsible for a war of aggression.

He said China urges Japan to draw a line between itself and militarism, and win the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community through actions.