Two Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers on Friday left the Sasebo base in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, for a possible joint exercise with the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, government sources said.
The Defense Ministry is coordinating details of the possible joint exercise, such as the location and the schedule, with the U.S. side, a senior official said. The USS Carl Vinson is on its way to waters near the Korean Peninsula.
Japan hopes to warn against additional provocative actions by North Korea and demonstrate close cooperation with the United States, as Pyongyang will reach the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army on Tuesday, the sources said.
