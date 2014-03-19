An event commemorating the 60th anniversary of the release of Nissan Motor Co.'s Skyline - the auto manufacturer's signature car - was held at Roppongi Hills in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

All 13 models, including the current one, are on display through Monday.

The first model of the car was released on April 24, 1957, by Prince Motors Ltd., which merged with Nissan in 1966.

日産自動車は２０日、同社を代表する乗用車「スカイライン」の誕生６０周年特別イベントを東京都内で開き、歴代１３モデルすべてを展示した。