On a day in early February that saw a dusting of snow, about 70 people from 11 countries visited Aizuwakamatsu in Fukushima Prefecture. The visitors - from countries including France, Spain and Italy - were participating in a tour organized by Tokyo-based travel agency Miki Tourist Co.
The tour took in Tsurugajo castle, an old samurai residence and sake brewery, as well as an Aizu lacquerware workshop. The participants also got to peek into the kitchen of a hot-spring inn and visit a bus company in Koriyama in the prefecture.
Miki Tourist created the tour as a model project for the Reconstruction Agency because Aizu is full of sightseeing spots. The company specializes in European tours for Japanese tourists, and asked European firms in the tourism industry to participate. Miki Tourist emphasized that the area is safe, citing a decline in radiation levels.
The company started offering a seven-day, five-night tour at €1,980 (about ¥250,000) per person, including air fare. The tour, which included an overnight stay in Tokyo, proved popular.
Two Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers on Friday left the Sasebo base in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, for a possible joint exercise with the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, government sources said. (Jiji)
An event commemorating the 60th anniversary of the release of Nissan Motor Co.'s Skyline - the auto manufacturer's signature car - was held at Roppongi Hills in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday. (the-japan-news.com)
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike was named one of the world's 100 Most Influential People of 2017 by Time Magazine on Thursday along with U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Japan Times)