On a day in early February that saw a dusting of snow, about 70 people from 11 countries visited Aizuwakamatsu in Fukushima Prefecture. The visitors - from countries including France, Spain and Italy - were participating in a tour organized by Tokyo-based travel agency Miki Tourist Co.

The tour took in Tsurugajo castle, an old samurai residence and sake brewery, as well as an Aizu lacquerware workshop. The participants also got to peek into the kitchen of a hot-spring inn and visit a bus company in Koriyama in the prefecture.

Miki Tourist created the tour as a model project for the Reconstruction Agency because Aizu is full of sightseeing spots. The company specializes in European tours for Japanese tourists, and asked European firms in the tourism industry to participate. Miki Tourist emphasized that the area is safe, citing a decline in radiation levels.

The company started offering a seven-day, five-night tour at €1,980 (about ¥250,000) per person, including air fare. The tour, which included an overnight stay in Tokyo, proved popular.