Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday reiterated his determination to resolve the issue of North Korea's past abductions of Japanese nationals, with concerns lingering over the safety of the abductees amid tension on the Korean Peninsula.

"My mission will not end until the day comes when the abductees and their families can hold each other. There is no change at all in my idea that the abduction issue should be resolved under the Abe cabinet," the prime minister said at a gathering in Tokyo.

The event was organized by members of a group representing abductees' families and others. Shigeo Iizuka, the 78-year-old head of the group, said, "It is important to think about how to ensure the return of the victims no matter what the situation surrounding North Korea will be."

The group is growing impatient over the lack of progress on the abduction issue. In November, 40 years will pass since iconic abduction victim Megumi Yokota was taken away to North Korea in 1977 at age 13.

Abe separately met Iizuka and other members of the group and told them that while the Japanese government should take the initiative in dealing with the issue, it will also seek U.S. cooperation for rescuing the abductees from North Korea.